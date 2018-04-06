Baaghi 2 makes RECORD in BO collections again

Bollywood’s actor Tiger Shroff has tasted massive success with his latest release ‘Baaghi 2’. Meanwhile it is also his first one in the Rs 100 crore club, making it even more special. Presently the action drama has emerged as the top gainer this year. Disha Patani plays the female protagonist in the film.

The movie as per latest report from trade analysts had reached 112 crores and the film happens to be the sequel to 2016 original ‘Baaghi’ which was helmed by Sabbir Khan. Moreover the film is high on action and drama and qualifies to be called as a typical masala Bollywood potboiler.

According to sources the original 2016 ‘Baaghi’ was a remake of Telugu movie ‘Kshanam’. Furthermore ‘Baaghi’ starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and had received a good feedback from the fans back in 2016.

Presently the makers have got a positive response from the audience regarding the action movie. The maker probably explains why the producers announced the third part of the hit franchise much before the second instalment hit the screens. Stay tuned for more refreshments.