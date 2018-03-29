‘Baaghi 2’: Technically sound but convoluted (IANS Review, Rating: **1/2)

Film: “Baaghi 2”; Director: Ahmed Khan; Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal; Rating: **1/2

Though proclaimed as a sequel, “Baaghi 2” is an independent film having nothing to do with its prequel, the 2016 released “Baaghi”. This action thriller, made by the same producers and having the same leading man sharing the same screen name – Ronnie, is a far cry from its theme — The Rebel.

In fact, this is an action-packed investigative story where an army captain – Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) helps his ex-flame Neha Salgaonkar (Disha Patani) find her daughter Rhea who is kidnapped after being brutally assaulted.

Ronnie does everything he can to find Neha’s daughter. But why Rhea is kidnapped is a convoluted story that one must endure.

Set in Goa, and shot in Goa, Kashmir and the jungles of the Far East which is passed off as Goa, the tale is oft-seen with flavours of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Narrated in a non-linear manner with flashbacks, the romance of the lead pair is encapsulated in the song – “O saathi”.

Though the dialogues have some gems that offer some whistles and chuckles, the writing overall is a tad unimpressive. The characters are lazily crafted, especially Captain Ranveer Pratap Singh’s, who is he?

We are told he is a one man army who loved Neha, but what about his family? How did he land in Neha’s college — a few such questions are left unanswered.

The narrative starts off on a feeble note but hooks you despite the gaping plot holes, but how the plot mysteriously leads to the climax and denouement is commendable.

Tiger Shroff is charismatic and competent. As usual, he excels in displaying his martial arts skill. In some scenes, he reflects his innocence with the right nuances.

Disha Patani is a capable actress. Together, they make a cute pair, but unfortunately they share a few awkward onscreen moments that speak poorly not of their histrionics but of the director’s impatience to can the shots.

Of the supporting cast, Deepak Dobriyal as Usman the garage owner, Randeep Hooda as DCP Lohar Singh Dhool aka LSD and Manoj Bajpayee as his senior DIG of Police and Prateik Babbar as Neha’s druggie brother-in-law Sunny, leave an indelible mark with their brilliant performances.

Jacqueline Fernandez in an item number, the remake of the famed “Ek do Teen”, is a disappointment. Though well-choreographed, she could not elevate the iconic number. Her moves are in no way graceful or mesmerising. In fact her inclusion in the number seems like her desperate attempt to revive her sagging career.

On the technical front, the film is astutely mounted. The production designs and camera work are excellent, they spell big budgets. The cinematographer has captured the locales and action vividly.

The action sequences though well-packaged and canned brilliantly are ludicrous, especially the sequence in the climax. It falls short on the relatability factor. The background score with its adrenaline packed beats is loud and seems forced.

Overall, “Baaghi 2” is a few notches better than its predecessor, which is saying a lot. And the only saving grace we could argue is that Ronnie joined the armed forces to vent the rebellion born out of his failed love story, which in the narrative is taken for granted.

–IANS

