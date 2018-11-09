‘Baazigar’ defines my career, says SRK

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Commonly known as king of romance, but it was his villainous role in film “Baazigar” which garnered superstar Shah Rukh Khan a huge fame and stardom.

As duo director Abbas-Mustan directorial film completed 25 years on Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to treat his fans with a video in which he can be seen reciting famous “Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai … aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something … and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)” dialogue from the film.

Along with the video, the 53- year-old wrote: “25 years of ‘Baazigar’. A film that defines my career and gave me lifelong friends…”

He also thanked the directors and his co-stars Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, who played pivotal roles in the film.

The film also marked Shilpa’s Bollywood debut.

–IANS

