Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson Anand joins Congress

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Anand Raj Ambedkar, President of Republican Sena, here on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and announced withdrawal of the party’s candidates from all the seven seats in the national capital.

Rakesh Prajapati, President of the Delhi chapter of the Republican Sena, as well as thousands of its supporters joined the Congress.

Speaking to media, Ambedkar said only the Congress could fulfil the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and appealed his supporters to work for the victory of all the seven Congress candidates.

Former BJP MLA from Ghonda Assembly seat B.T. Sharma and Delhi Pradesh Poorvanchal Gana Parishad President Nirmal Pathak also joined the Congress along with their supporters.

Dikshit said leaders who joined the Congress would further strengthen the party in Delhi as it gears up to face the Lok Sabha elections.

She said it was gladdening to note that the newly joined leaders fully subscribed to the policies and programmes of the Congress and endorsed the vision of Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the country’s development.

–IANS

aks/rs/pcj