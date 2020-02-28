Babul Supriyo mocks Rahul Gandhi for frequent foreign trips

New Delhi, March (IANS) Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, after the latter took a jibe at Modi and suggested that Modi should “give up hatred, not social media.”

In retaliation to Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Modi, Supriyo advised Gandhi to use the normal data packs in order to save money.

It all started after Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter, saying: “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

The former Congress president responded by saying that the Prime Minister should “give up hatred, not social media”.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s comment, Supriyo teased the Congress leader for his regular international trips and wrote, “Bhai.. when you tweet from your holidays abroad, your network provider charges at least 4 times more for Data Usage.. But 10 days/15 days International Roaming packs are available.. try availing that in your next trip.. For your short stays in India, you may use normal Data Packs.”

Earlier also, the BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi for his “frequent” foreign visits. They also questioned who footed the bills for Gandhi’s frequent visits abroad, including air tickets, staying in five-star hotels and other such expenses.

