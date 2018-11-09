Baby delivered after pregnant mother killed in London

London, Nov 15 (IANS) British doctors said on Wednesday that they have saved the life of an unborn baby after his mother was shot dead with a crossbow in her east London home.

The 35-year-old heavily pregnant woman, Sana Muhammad, was fatally injured at her home in Applegarth Drive, Ilford, on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Medics managed to deliver her son in hospital but he was left fighting for life on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, the Scotland Yard confirmed the baby was in a stable condition, and he remains in hospital, according to the London-based Evening Standard newspaper.

The murdered woman’s husband, Imtiaz Muhammad, said that she was shot in front of her five other children, aged between one and 17, after he found her killer hiding in their garden shed.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, of no fixed abode, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of her murder.

He is next due in court at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

