Baby food needed in Kerala camps, Minister tells industry

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal held a meeting with representatives of food-processing industry and informed them about the immediate need for baby food in Kerala relief camps, official sources said on Tuesday.

Badal held a meeting with industry leaders on Monday to plan a strategy for assistance for the flood-affected people in Kerala. The meeting was attended by representatives from ITC, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, MTR, Nestle, Britannia, and Marico.

“It is time to work as a cohesive unit and make a coordinated effort to help the people of Kerala, instead of separate entities making individual efforts,” an official release quoted Badal as saying.

The contribution from the industry includes packaged drinking water, biscuits, buns, Maggi, packed juices, oats, chocolate bars, sanitary products, milk powder, and wheat products.

–IANS

