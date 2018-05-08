Back home on bail, Bhujbal to return to active politics soon

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Home on bail after over two years in jail, former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday indicated that he would soon bounce back into active politics soon.

Looking weary but relaxed, and much leaner self, Bhujbal, 71, was granted bail by Bombay High Court last Friday but was hospitalized since then for various health issues.

He was discharged by the KEM Hospital this morning and returned home to a rousing welcome from his family members, relatives, friends and hundreds of enthusiastic party activists.

Bhujbal also received a call from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar who enquired after his health and wished him speedy recovery.

A prominent OBC leader and founder of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, Bhujbal is slated to address a public meeting of the NCP on its 20th anniversary on June 10 in Pune, according to party General Secretary Praful Patel.

The rally would signal Bhujbal’s comeback to active politics which he plans to follow up with similar meeting in his home district Nashik, Maharashtra and all over India.

In a surprise development on Wednesday, Bhujbal’s son and legislator son Pankaj Bhujbal had called on the Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, sending political circles in a tizzy over the Bhujbal clan’s future plans.

However, Bhujbal himself set at rest all speculation on Thursday, saying it was merely to express gratitude to the Thackeray family.

“I am indebted to them. They supported me in my days of need. It was a family like relationship of 25 years with the Shiv Sena, they will be concerned. They have been my well-wishers, as also many others,” he said after reaching his Santacruz residence.

Pankaj Bhujbal said in a statement later that his father has been suffering from pancreatic problems since past over two months and has undergone treatment at the Sir J. J. Hospital and later at KEM Hospital.

“It has improved his condition. However, doctors have advised further course of treatment and possibly surgery for which he will be re-admitted to hospital later,” he said.

Till he completely recovers, Bhujbal will be taking rest before returning to fully active public life, he added.

In a major swoop, Bhujbal was nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 14, 2016 in connection with two money-laundering cases filed against him, his nephew and former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal and other family members, besides business associates.

Later, they were probed for three other alleged corruption cases by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which lodged a charge-sheet against Bhujbal, Sameer and 15 others in the Maharashtra Sadan scam case of New Delhi, in February 2016.

Arrested in February 2016, Sameer Bhujbal is still in judicial custody and has recently moved a bail plea.

–IANS

qn/vd