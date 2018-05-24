Back injury rules Hazlewood out of England tour

Brisbane, May 28 (IANS) Australia were dealt a major blow ahead of their limited-overs tour to England after pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was ruled out with a back injury.

Uncapped Queensland quick Michael Neser has been named as the 27-year-old Hazlewood’s replacement in the already-depleted squad, sans the injured duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

“Josh has been managing some low level bone stress in his lumbar spine for a short period,” Cricket Australia (CA) physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.

“He had a repeat scan today and although it has not progressed to a fracture he is starting to experience some lower back pain.

“As such, we are taking a conservative approach and he will not travel to England for the one-day series,” Beakley added.

The uncapped Neser will now be a part of a rookie Kangaroo attack led by Kane Richardson (15 ODIs), Andrew Tye (four), Jhye Richardson (one) and Billy Stanlake (two).

The Aussies will play five ODIs and a lone T20 in their tour of England, starting with the first 50-over game at The Oval on June 13.

–IANS

