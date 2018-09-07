Backed protest against fuel price rise, not Congress: AAP

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday joined the nationwide shutdown protest called by the Congress saying they were against the fuel price rise but not supporting the Congress party.

AAP Leaders, MPs and MLAs joined the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress and Left and joined a protest march of opposition parties here on Monday.

“The AAP is of the clear view that all opposition parties must unite and force the Modi government to reverse its anti-people policies which are solely responsible for the price rise, particularly the unprecedented rise in prices of petrol and diesel,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a statement.

But he added that the Congress cannot be “the umbrella under which all opposition parties are comfortable”.

“Congress has to shun its big brother and unreasonable attitude towards other parties. No political party in India is subservient to Congress and it must bear this fact in mind,” he said.

