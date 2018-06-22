Backstreet Boys surprise fans in elevator

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) Members of the Backstreet Boys pop group surprised their fans with an elevator sing-along of their classic hit songs.

They gave unknowing fans the ride of their lives during a visit to the TRL studios, surprising MTV employees for a segment dubbed “TRelevator”, reports people.com.

Brian Littrell started off the prank, riding the elevator solo when three women enter wearing Backstreet Boys shirts – and immediately recognize the band member. They exchange a few words, but the women really start to lose it when Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson get on a few floors later.

Not long after, A.J McLean and Nick Carter catch a ride, and cluing the girls in that they’re part of a staged gag.

Another woman enters the elevator shortly after, immediately exclaiming, “Oh my God! What is happening?”

After some encouragement from their fan, the entire group belted out their classic “I want it that way”.

But they weren’t the only fans to experience the shocking private concert. The Backstreet Boys welcomed many fans to join them in the cramped space – where they performed more of their best-known hits like “Everybody (Backstreet’s back)” and “As long as you love me”.

–IANS

nn/vm