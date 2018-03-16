Backstreet Boys want to open restaurant

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Vocal group Backstreet Boys are ready to foray into the restaurant business.

BSB Entertainment Inc., a company with the group’s members A.J. McLean, Howie D, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter listed as directors, filed documents, which were obtained by tmz.com, on February 9 to trademark “Backstreet Barbecue” for use in a new restaurant.

Carter tweeted on Saturday: “When you have two boys from Kentucky and three from Florida, I promise you that it’s gonna be finger licking good.”

The news comes on the heels of Carter telling a food blog they are looking for a partner in Mexico to start making their own tequila .

The American band, which also includes Kevin Richardson, was formed in 1993 and has since delivered hit numbers like “I want it that way”, “Incomplete” and “Quit playing games”.

–IANS

