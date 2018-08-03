Bad weather prevents airdrop of essentials in Nagaland

Shillong, Kohima, Aug 3 (IANS) Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 choppers on Friday were ready to airdrop essential commodities in the landslide-affected districts of Nagaland but could not due to inclement weather, an Air Force official said.

“No drops (of essential commodities) were carried out due to bad weather and hence staying overnight at Dimapur airport,” IAF spokesman, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh told IANS.

“We are hopeful to carry out the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise tomorrow (Saturday) provided the sky is opens up.”

On Thursday, the Nagaland government had requisitioned the Indian Air Force helicopter service to airdrop essential commodities in districts cut off due to landslides.

The districts where essential commodities were to be airdropped included Tening and 36 Assam Rifles company camp in Peren district, Tobu in Mon district, Kiphire headquarters and Pungro in Kiphire district, and Noklak and Noksen in Tuensang district.

A Nagaland official said that the state government said it is making all-out efforts to reach essential commodities, including petroleum products, to Kiphire and Pungro area, which have been completely cut off due to massive landslides and sinking of portions of roads leading to the district from both Meluri and Tuensang.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him for immediate interim Central assistance and intervention to rescue the state from a crisis-like situation in the wake of the widespread natural calamities.

–IANS

rrk/nir