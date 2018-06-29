Bad weather prevents Rajnath’s Amarnath visit

Srinagar, July 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh could not visit the Amarnath Cave Shrine due to inclement weather on Thursday.

The Home Minister will take a review of various developmental projects, security and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir before concluding his two-day visit, official sources said.

He had met Governor N.N. Vohra on Wednesday at the Raj Bhawan after arriving here along with Ajit Doval, national security advisor and Rajiv Gauba, union home secretary.

This is Singh’s first visit to the state after Governor’s rule was imposed here on June 20.

Singh will return to New Delhi on Thursday later.

–IANS

