Badals trying to divide people: Amarinder

Chandigarh, April 25 (IANS) Putting the blame squarely on the Akalis for the spate of desecrations, and the police firing incidents of Bargari and Kotkapura that rocked the state during their regime, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday accused the Badals of trying to divide the people and polarize the communities in Punjab.

“They did nothing to control the situation and allowed it to get out of hand, which clearly indicated their involvement in the Behbal Kalan and other incidents,” Amarinder said while addressing a public rally in support of Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, former IAS officer Amar Singh, who filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

“They should remember they cannot escape their sins forever. Sikhs would never forget or forgive them for the defilement of their holy scripture.

Just one more month for you to enjoy, and then you will meet your fate,” Amarinder warned the Badals.

He said the present leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by the Badal family, was a “farce”.

The original Akali Dal, formed during the Gurdwara Movement, was committed to sacrificing itself to safeguard Sikhi, unlike the present Akali Dal which had looted the state for 10 years and eroded the dignity of Sikh institutions like the Akal Takht, he said.

Amarinder also accompanied Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for filing of nomination papers for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

