Badminton: Jayaram advances; Verma out of Chinese Taipei Open

Taiwan, Oct 4 (IANS) It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers at the Chinese Taipei BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament as Ajay Jayaram advanced to the quarter-finals while Sourabh Verma bowed out here on Thursday.

Jayaram entered the quarters, defeating Denmark’s Kim Bruun 21-10, 22-20 in straight games, while Verma crashed out, losing to Japan’s Riichi Takeshita 21-19, 21-23, 16-21.

Jayaram will now take on LEE Zii Jia of Malaysia in the next round.

