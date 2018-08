Nanjing (China), Aug 5 (IANS) Indian women’s singles star P.V. Sindhu lost in her second consecutive final of the Badminton World Championships here on Sunday.

Third seed Sindhu, who was a three-time World Championships medallist before this edition, fell 19-21, 10-21 against Spanish seventh seed and Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who became the first women’s singles player to win three world titles.

–IANS

pur/bg