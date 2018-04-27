‘Badumbaaa’ becomes part of ‘102 Not Out’

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) After receiving positive response to Amitabh Bachchan’s “Badumbaaa”, director Umesh Shukla says he has decided to include the song in the film “102 Not Out”.

The fun and peppy “Badumbaaa” features Big B along with actor Rishi Kapoor.

“We are overwhelmed with the response that ‘Badumbaaa’ has received. We got a lot of requests from fans all over saying that they want the song to be a part of the film. Hence, now we will add the song to the end credits of the film,” Shukla said in a statement to IANS.

“102 Not Out” will portray the relationship between a 102-year-old father, essayed by Big B, and his 75-year-old son, played by Rishi, on the silver screen.

Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures, the film is slated to release worldwide on May 4.

The film is about a centenarian who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, which is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man. He plans to do it by putting his son in an old age home.

–IANS

