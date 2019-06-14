Baghel, Punia meet Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress state in-charge P.L. Punia on Thursday met party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence here to discuss the party issues.

Baghel and Punia arrived at the Congress chief residence in the evening.

Their meeting with the party chief lasted over 30 minutes.

“We discussed party issues…We had a detailed discussion,” Said Punia.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down from the top post, he said, “Whatever decision he takes, it is up to him. But as of now he is the party chief. We have met our President.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief said he would not participate in the process of electing a new party chief.

Gandhi offered to step down as party President on May 25 following the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the Congress Working Committee meeting.

His offer was rejected unanimously by the CWC members, the party’s highest decision making body.

–IANS

aks/prs