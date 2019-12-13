Bahrain confers highest civil award on Imran

Islamabad, Dec 17 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was conferred with Bahrain’s highest civil award, an honour which was also presented to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi earlier this year.

Khan is visiting Bahrain for the first time since he assumed office on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the Gulf country’s National Day celebrations as a guest of honour, Dawn news reported.

Upon his arrival, the premier was received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and accorded a guard of honour, after which he was presented with the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance award by the country’s ruler.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the premier held a meeting with the Crown Prince during which they discussed bilateral issues and the regional situation.

They also witnessed the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding in the fields of higher education, scientific research, sports and medical sciences.

The Prime Minister is also expected to hold one-on-one meetings with the Bahraini King.

Modi was conferred the ‘King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ on August 25.

