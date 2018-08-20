Bahrain stops issuing entry visas for Qataris

Manama, Aug 21 (IANS) Bahrain authorities on Tuesday announced they were suspending issuance of entry visas for Qataris.

“The decision wasn’t taken because of Qatari nationals who share brotherly ties with Bahrainis, but as a result of irresponsible acts of Qatari authorities that don’t consider the rights of neighbouring countries or the principles of the international law,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said Qatari students in Bahrain were excluded along with those with valid visas.

The Arab Quartet consisting of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed all ties with Doha last year for “supporting terror groups”.

The Quartet issued a list of 13 demands presented to Doha through Kuwait to resolve the crisis that is still not addressed. The demands included closing a Turkish military base in Qatar and shutting the Al Jazeera pan-Arab television network.

