Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) The global smart speaker market grew 55.4 per cent in Q2 2019 to reach 26.1 million units and Baidu, despite serving only the China market, reached the second spot by growing a massive 3,700 per cent and shipping 4.5 million units in Q2, global market research firm Canalys said on Monday.

Amazon maintained the worldwide lead with 25 per cent market share and shipping 6.6 million units of its Echo smart speakers.

Baidu became the second largest vendor and overtook Google which shipped 4.3 million Home units in the second quarter.

“Aggressive marketing and go-to-market campaigns built strong momentum for Baidu in China,” said Canalys Research analyst Cynthia Chen.

Baidu captured 17.3 per cent of the global market. Amazon remains the overall leader with more than 25 percent share of the market and 6.6 million shipments.

The US smart speaker market showed slight weakness, declining 2.4 per cent with a total of 6.1 million units shipped.

–IANS

na/