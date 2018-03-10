Bailee Madison loves doing stunts

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Actress Bailee Madison says it was exciting to do all her stunts in “The Strangers: Prey At Night”.

“All of the stunts in the film have been so exciting,” Madison said in a statement.

“Cal Johnson, our stunt coordinator, has been wonderful with letting me do as many stunts as he thinks are safe, but I still want to do them all. I have several battle wounds to show for it. I might get a little banged up, but it’s worth it — I love doing stunts,” she added.

“The Strangers: Prey At Night”, being brought to India by PVR Pictures on March 23, is inspired from the 2008 film “The Strangers”.

The horror movie revolves around a family’s road trip which takes a dangerous turn when they reach a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives. They are attacked by three masked psychopaths, and is about how the family tries to survive the episode.

Directed by Johannes Roberts and written by Bryan Bertino, along with Ben Ketai, “The Strangers: Prey at Night” also stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and Lewis Pullman.

“With this film, we again wanted the audience to care about the characters upfront because if they are not invested in the characters, then they don’t care if these characters die, and that’s an important element to heightening the suspense and experiencing the fear,” Roberts said.

