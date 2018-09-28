Baisoya’s degree “fake”, never enrolled: Thiruvalluvar University Registrar

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Troubles piled up for Delhi University Students’ Union President Ankiv Baisoya on Thursday, when a letter issued by the Thiruvalluvar University Registrar surfaced stating that the education certificates provided by Baisoya from that university were “fake” and that he was not enrolled in the university.

In a letter on October 3 to the Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Tamil Nadu government, Registrar V. Peruvalluthi stated: “I hereby submit that Mr Ankiv Baisoya has not enrolled either in our university or in any of our constituent of affiliated colleges and is not our student at all.”

Taking cognisance of the news reports published regarding Baisoya’s alleged fake degree, it further read: “The certificate he has produced is fake and not from our university. The Controller of Examination has issued a letter stating that the certificate is not genuine after official verification of records of the Controller of Examination office.”

The letter was circulated on Thursday by the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), an arch-rival of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to which Baisoya belongs.

Baisoya has been in the dock over allegations of securing admission in Delhi University on the basis of a fake degree from the Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. He is currently a student of Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University and is the centre of an inquiry by that department.

If found guilty, he may face cancellation of his admission from the university and also the forfeiture of post of president of the university students’ union to which he was elected last month.

The controversy surrounding Baisoya’s certificates erupted last month when the NSUI circulated a letter issued by the Controller of Examination of the Thiruvalluvar University dismissing Baisoya’s graduation mark-sheet bearing that university’s stamp and logo as “fake”.

