Bajaj Auto’s July sales up 30%

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Two-and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a rise of 30 per cent in total sales, including exports, for July 2018.

According to the company, its total sales during the month under review rose to 400,343 units from 307,727 units during the corresponding month of 2017.

Bajaj Auto’s total domestic sales stood at 237,511 units — up 27 per cent — from 186,497 units sold in July last year.

The two-and three-wheeler manufacturer’s overall exports rose by 34 per cent to 162,832 units from 121,230 units shipped-out during July 2017.

–IANS

ravi-rv/vm