Bajwa’s extension grabbed mixed reactions

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) This is not the first time that General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army of Pakistan, is among controversy.

It was in August 2019 when his name was amid controversies for he was given a three-year term extension by Imran Khan-led PTI government.

According to the Pakistani media reports, many analysts including some former army officers, a few television anchors and ministers hailed and justified the move whereas some of the opposition politicians as well as representatives of the legal fraternity questioned the rationale behind the decision.

Reacting to the extension of General Bajwa, Senator Farhatullah Babar of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the extension is an undesirable action that could undermine the morale of the troops. Notably, PPP during its tenure gave a similar three-year second term to then army chief Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

The Awami National Party in its reaction termed the government’s decision “a payback” and feared that it could politicise the institution.

Vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Syed Amjad Shah described the extension given to Gen Bajwa by the federal government as an unwelcome step.

In a statement, Shah said that the party in power had always claimed that it believed in strengthening of institutions for good governance that was vital for progress and stability of the country.

Favouring the decision, Defence analyst retired Lt Gen Ajmad Shoaib said that exceptional regional situation warranted an extension for Gen Bajwa, otherwise it was preferable that institution’s systems functioned normally.

Referring to one of his earlier conversations with Gen Bajwa, whom he described as a simple and straightforward person, Gen Shoaib said he [Gen Bajwa] too was convinced that he should retire in time.

As per the media reports, Shoaib claimed that the regional governments were very comfortable with Gen Bajwa and the government was “not confident” that it would be able to smoothly handle regional matters if Gen Bajwa were to leave.

