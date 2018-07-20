Balmiki community leader joins AAP

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Delhi Balmiki Mela Samiti President Karm Singh Karma on Tuesday joined the city-state’s ruling AAP along with thousands of Samiti members.

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Karma with a turban and party cap which signifies the handing over responsibilities of the party to him.

AAP Delhi State convenor Gopal Rai, party’s North West Lok Sabha in-charge Guggan Singh and party’s North East Lok Sabha in-charge Dilip Pandey were also present on the occasion.

Karma, who has earlier been in the Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh and All India Balmiki Samaj Chetna Sangathan, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Kejriwal for “accepting him in the AAP family” and assured that he would follow the principles and contribute in maintaining the party’s position.

