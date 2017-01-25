Ban orders in Vizag to foil protest for special status

Visakhapatnam, Jan 25 (IANS) Police Wednesday night imposed ban orders in this coastal city to foil Thursday’s proposed protests to demand special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Police imposed orders banning assembly of five or more persons in the limits of all 23 police stations in and around the city.

A police official said no meeting, rally or procession will be allowed without prior permission.

Security has been tightened at RK Beach, where youth plan to hold silent protest to press the demand for special category status to the state.

Police said there was no permission for any protest at RK Beach or any other place in the city.

Using social media as the platform, youngsters have announced their plans to gather at the beach for the protest.

Leading actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and some other actors have declared their support for the protest.

Pawan has warned the central and state governments that if they stop the youth, this would create unrest. He also asked the governments to be prepared for a long-drawn battle.

Opposition YSR Congress Party also plans to hold candle light protest at RK Beach Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Left parties and some students’ groups took out rallies and candle light marches in different parts of the state on Wednesday in support of the proposed protest in Visakhapatnam. They urged the Centre to immediately accord special status as promised at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that his government will not tolerate attempts to create disturbances. He told reporters in Vijayawada that there is no question of allowing anybody to organise any programme without permission.

Naidu alleged that the opposition parties were trying to create problems in Visakhapatnam to disrupt Partnership Summit, beginning in the coastal city on Friday.

The TDP chief said the opposition parties wanted to stall investments coming to the state. He pointed out that delegates from 50 countries will be attending the summit.

–IANS

ms/vd