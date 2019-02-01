Banerjee for pre-poll common minimum agenda of ‘gathbandhan’

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday favoured drawing up a common minimum agenda of the anti-BJP ‘gathbandhan’ (alliance) before the Lok Sabha polls, but said she was game if other parties agreed otherwise.

Replying to queries from mediapersons here on when the anti-BJP opposition would announce its common minimum agenda, Banerjee said: “Let the election be over. This can be done before or after the elections.

“I am in favour of drawing up a common minimum agenda programme before the election. But if all parties agree otherwise, I cannot supersede other political parties. I have great respect for everybody… I have respect for all regional parties,” she said.

In this context, Banerjee referred to Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik. “I respect even Naveenji, though he is not with us, but he belongs to a regional party”.

–IANS

ssp/prs