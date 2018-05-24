Banerjee unhappy over delayed development of Darjeeling tourism projects

Kalimpong, May 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reprimanded officials for the sloth in completing tourism projects in the Darjeeling hills and laid stress on homestays to solve the problem of unemployment.

Regretting that the work was stalled earlier due to the prolonged shutdown called to press for a new state of Gorkhaland, Banerjee expressed her unhappiness over the progress of work.

When a Tourism Department official tried to give some clarification, Banerjee cut her short.

“If the work was stopped, so begin it now. The work that is being done by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), was also in a bad condition. I had seen the condition of it. If foreigners come, they might slip as it is totally broken,” said the Chief Minister during an administrative meeting for Kalimpong district.

Banerjee said the accommodation problem in Darjeeling has to be tackled fast, as “so many tourists are coming and there is no place to stay here in the hills. No accommodation is available”.

“Homestays should be given more importance, which will solve the problem of unemployment. Tourism Department should take action immediately to enhance the tourist spots,” she added.

–IANS

bnd/ssp/vd