‘Bangalore Days’ deserves a Hindi remake: Siddharth Roy Kapur

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur thinks the 2014 Malayalam film “Bangalore Days” deserves a Hindi remake.

Kapur was interacting with the media here at a special screening of Malayalam film “Ranam” along with Isha Talwar and Amey Wagh on Tuesday.

Asked which Malayalam film in his view could be remade in Hindi, he said: “There are many films but there is a film called ‘Bangalore Days’. I find it a fabulous film and I think it deserves a remake in Hindi. I do hope that it happens one day.”

On Malayalam cinema’s growth over the years, Kapur said: “I think it is very advanced and the kind of stories they present through their films… Sometimes we (in Hindi films) also feel that we should make something like that.

“The depth of their storytelling, quality of their acting and quality of their filmmaking is really superb, so whenever there is a Malayalam film which becomes a point of discussion among people, I try to make it a point by watching it because I learn a lot by watching what they are doing in Malayalam cinema.”

Who is his favourite Malayalam actor?

“I think Dulquer (Salmaan) is a spectacular and superb actor. The charm, quality of his acting and his talent is just incredible and I hope he does well in Hindi films as well so that a pan-Indian audience can watch his films.”

Dulquer starred in “Bangalore Days”, a coming-of-age romantic drama film written and directed by Anjali Menon. The plot revolves around three cousins from Kerala who move to Bengaluru. The film also features an ensemble cast consisting of Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen.

