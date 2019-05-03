Bangalore opt to bowl against Hyderabad (Toss)

Bangalore, May 4 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league clash of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

The hosts have made three changes. Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar and Shimron Hetmyer has replaced Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi and Henrich Klaasen. In the Hyderabad playing XI, Yusuf Pathan came in for Abhishek Sharma.

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed and Basil Thampi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya and Yuzvendra Chahal.

–IANS

kk/pcj