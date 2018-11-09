Bangladesh Army delegation visits Trishakti Corps

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) A 20-member Bangladesh military delegation on Wednesday began a five-day visit to the Siliguri-headquartered Trishakti Corps of Indian Army, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

The delegation, led by Major General A.H.S. Hasan, was welcomed by Indian Army officers on their arrival at the Phulbari Border outpost in northern West Bengal.

The team then proceeded to the Indian Army station at Darjeeling.

During their stay, the delegation will visit the Army formations and units for briefing on various initiatives on military training. They will also be familiarized with training in mountain warfare and will be shown various training institutions, including Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling.

Besides activities of professional nature, sports and cultural events are also being organised in Ahonour for the visiting team.

The visit of the military delegation from Bangladesh is aimed at fostering a closer cooperation between the two armies, the spokesperson said.

“The bonhomie and cooperation developed through such visits would go a long way towards enhancing the spirit of mutual understanding and friendship in the years to come,” the spokesperson said.

The team will leave for Bangladesh on November 18.

