Bangladesh exporters receive $23 mn orders at trade fair

Dhaka, Feb 10 (IANS) Bangladesh exporters have received spot orders worth $23 million from international buyers at the 24th edition of the country’s annual Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF).

It was nearly $4 million higher compared to the previous year, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said at the concluding ceremony of the country’s largest trade show on Saturday.

President Abdul Hamid had inaugurated the month-long fair on January 9, reports Xinhua news agency.

Like in the previous years, the fair was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.

The DITF is aimed at showcasing local products to foreign buyers.

A total of 500 stalls, pavilions and mini pavilions were set up this year. Countries like India, China, Pakistan and Malaysia participated in the fair.

–IANS

