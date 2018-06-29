Bangladesh eyes tie-up with China for high tech parks

Dhaka, July 5 (IANS) Bangladesh wantsgreater cooperation with China to develop more economic zones and high tech parks in the country.

Top government officials and other participants at a workshop here on Thursday expressed said China’s extraordinary economic development as a result of liberalisation and reforms is a good experience to learn from, reports Xinhua news agency.

They said the workshop on “Development and Cooperation of Bangladesh Economic Zones and High-tech Parks” helped them understand further the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s experience in planning, construction and management of economic zones and industrial parks, facilitation of trade and investment and Free Trade Area Development of China.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Li Guangjun delivered a welcome speech at the workshop, organised by the Chinese embassy.–IANS

