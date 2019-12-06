Bangladesh Home Minister cancels India visit amid protests

Dhaka, Dec 13 (IANS) After Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, now Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has also cancelled his India trip amid protests in the country against a citizenship bill.

Kamal was scheduled to travel to Meghalaya through the Tamabil border in Sylhet on Friday at the invitation of the Indian state’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, bdnews24 reported.

“Kamal, an MP, the minister’s APS and a public relations officer were supposed to go. But now they are not going,” Home Ministry spokesman Sharif Mahmud Opu told bdnews24.

Kamal would visit Meghalaya at a “suitable time”, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Momen cancelled his visit citing a busy schedule ahead of Martyred Intellectuals Day on December 14 and Victory Day on December 16.

He had reportedly been scheduled to travel to New Delhi on a three-day visit between December 12 14 to attend the Indian Ocean Dialogue and hold talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

Protests intensified across India’s northeastern region, especially in Assam, Tripura and now in Meghalaya, after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, two days after it got through the Lok Sabha.

On Thursday night, President Ram Nath Kovind’s gave his assent to legislation, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

–IANS

ksk/