Bangladesh recall Liton, drop Kayes for ODIs vs Windies

Dhaka, July 3 (IANS) Bangladesh have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against the West Indies while dropping opener Imrul Kayes along with a few other key players.

Also missing from that squad are all-rounder Nasir Hossain, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun and Sunzamul Islam with the national selectors choosing to bring in almost like-for-like replacements in Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider and Abu Jayed.

The Bangladeshis also recalled paceman Mustafizur Rahman to the national set-up while retaining flamboyant batsmen Sabbir Rahman and Anamul Haque.

The ODI series will begin on July 22 soon after the culmination of the two-Test series.

The 50-over games will be played at Guyana and St. Kitts with the former playing host to the first two ODIs.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed.

