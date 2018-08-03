Bangladesh student protest over road safety heats up

Dhaka, Aug 5 (IANS) Student-led protests against the lack of respect for traffic regulations and increasing road accidents have heated up in Bangladesh, with violent outbreaks across the country.

The students poured onto the streets here for the seventh straight day on Saturday, occupying its main intersections and paralysing traffic, Efe news reported.

“The situation is very bad in the area. Several teams of security forces have been sent to restore the order,” Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Police Abdullah Hel Kafi said.

No details about the number of people injured in the clash have been given.

The demonstrations began after two youths were run over and killed while several others were injured by a bus on July 29.

“We want justice after the accident. Unless a fair judgment is reached and there is more safety on the highways, we’re staying on the streets,” Redwanul Islam, a 17-year-old student said.

It is common in Bangladesh for people without licenses to drive and the traffic is massive, which leads to several road accidents.

According to the National Committee for the Protection of Ships, Highways and Railroads, 4,289 people died in 2017 including 539 children, in 3,472 traffic accidents in Bangladesh, while 9,112 people were injured.

–IANS

mag/ksk