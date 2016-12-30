Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy on Rohingya’s

Dhaka, Dec 30 (IANS) The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has summoned the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka and demanded the early repatriation of all its Rohingya Muslim citizens, a media report said.

Ambassador Myo Myint Than was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan, Secretary (Bilateral and Consular), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday,

During the meeting, Ahsan expressed deep concern at the continued influx of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar’s Rakhine state into Bangladesh, bdnews24 reported.

He mentioned that around 50,000 Myanmar citizens have taken shelter in Bangladesh since October 9.

Around 300,000 Myanmar nationals have been in Bangladesh for years.

The Secretary demanded the early repatriation of the entire Myanmar population staying in Bangladesh and expressed Dhaka’s readiness to engage with Myanmar to discuss the modalities of repatriation.

He also requested the Myanmar government to urgently address the “root cause” of the problem in Rakhine state so that Rohingya Muslims do not have to seek shelter across the border.

Earlier in November the foreign ministry summoned the Myanmar envoy and expressed concerns over a renewed crisis as more Rohingyas, fleeing persecution, were crossing into Bangladesh.

–IANS

ksk/vm