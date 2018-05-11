Bangladeshi arrested with fake Aadhaar card

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) A Bangladeshi national was arrested in the airport here for allegedly carrying a fake Aadhaar card and an expired visa, police said on Saturday.

“Hossain Mohammad Shoyaed, 31, residing at Brahmanbaria in the neighbouring country, was detained by CISF official on Friday night at the airport and handed over to us,” said an official of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station.

“On being asked, the accused showed an Aadhar card in his fake name which was procured fraudulently. Subsequently, he admitted that he is a Bangladeshi national and entered into India on the strength of his Bangladeshi passport,” police said.

The accused person’s India visa has been expired, police official said, adding that he was supposed to travel to Agartala from Kolkata.

Asked whether the accused has any terror link, official said, “So far, we have not found anything but interrogation is going on.”

–IANS

