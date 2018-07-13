Bangladeshi currency seized in Bengal

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) The Border Security Force on Thursday seized Bangladeshi currency totalling 8.02 lakh Taka, or Rs 6.55 lakh in Indian currency, in West Bengal’s Nadia district, a senior BSF official said.

The suspect, however, fled the spot, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troopers kept a vigil near the India-Bangladesh border in Mankhola and seized the packet containing the Bangladeshi currency thrown by the fleeing smuggler.

As many as 377 artificial earrings were also seized, a BSF release said.

The seized currency was handed over to the Customs Department at Nadia district’s Tehatta.

BSF’s south Bengal frontier has seized foreign currency totalling Rs 53.21 lakh and arrested four Indian smugglers in 2018 so far.

–IANS

mgr/tsb/sed