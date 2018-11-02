South Asia

Bangladeshi ex-PM Khaleda Zia shifted back to jail

Views: 1

Dhaka, Nov 8 (IANS) Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was shifted back to jail from hospital on Thursday for a court appearance in a graft case.

Prison authorities transferred the wheelchair-bound Khaleda Zia to the Old Dhaka jailhouse where she also appeared before a court in the Niko graft case, bdnews24.com reported.

The Anti-Corruption Commission had filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station in 2007, accusing Khaleda and 10 others of abusing power to award a gas exploration and extraction deal to Canadian company Niko during her tenure as the Prime Minister.

Brigadier General Abdullah Al Harun, Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) — a government-run medical university cum hospital — told journalists on Thursday that she was released from hospital as the medical board formed for her treatment gave her a discharge certificate.

ALSO READ:   Bangladeshi PM inaugurates construction of China-financed rail project

He said that her physical condition was now stable.

Khaleda Zia, also chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was admitted to the hospital in Dhaka on October 6 for treatment following a court directive.

Khaleda was then taken to the BSMMU from Dhaka Old Central Jail.

She has been in jail since February after a court sentenced her over the alleged embezzlement of foreign funds.

The BNP has been demanding upcoming Parliament polls be held under a non-party government and release of Khaleda Zia ahead of the elections slated for December.

–IANS

soni/vm

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *