Bangladeshi Hindus celebrate colourful Janmashtami in Dhaka

Dhaka, Sep 3 (IANS) Bangladeshi Hindus took to the streets of Dhaka on Sunday to celebrate Janmashtami, an annual festival that marks the birth of Krishna, revered as the eighth avatar of the ten incarnations of Vishnu.

The religious celebration is a public holiday in Bangladesh, where a procession is held in the capital, Efe reported.

Participants re-enact passages from Hindu holy scripture using props, body paint and costumes.

Some youngsters dress up to resemble Krishna and are carried through the crowd like a deity.

The procession traditionally winds its way from the Dhakeshwari Temple into the streets of Old Dhaka.

