Bangladeshi Hindus celebrate Diwali

Dhaka, Nov 7 (IANS) The Bangladeshi Hindu community celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.

The festival brought Tuesday night more Hindus to the temples in the old part of Dhaka than at almost any other day of the year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Like previous years, Bengali Hindus observed the festival lighting earthen lamps in their homes, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

Hindus believe that Diwali spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair.

As part of preparations to mark the festival of lights, Hindu people renovate and decorate their homes and offices.

On Diwali night, they dress up in new clothes or their best outfits, light up lamps and candles inside and outside their homes, and participate in family prayers.

