Banijay Asia to push action adventure genre in India

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Paris-based independent content creation company Banijay Group, known for backing shows like “Survivor” and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, is planning to expand operations in India and South East Asia by bringing high-profile slate of action adventure shows to the subcontinent.

Two of Banijay Group’s joint ventures — The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia, on Tuesday announced that they are partnering to bring high-octane content to the Indian and Southeast Asian market.

The collaboration will see the businesses come together to create long and short-form content in the space across both local and global platforms.

The group partnership is the first for The Natural Studios, a joint venture launched with Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman in October 2019.

Combining Grylls and Shoopman’s expertise in the adventure space with Deepak Dhar-led Banijay Asia’s extensive territory knowledge, the operation will create and build the high-octane genre in the subcontinent.

With work already underway on a development slate of projects in India and Southeast Asia, they hope to announce their first green-lit title soon.

“Adrenaline-fuelled projects have been relatively unexplored with huge potential on the horizon, and with Bear and Delbert, we are confident we have what it takes to turn this genre into a must-have for buyers in Asia and around the world,” said Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder of Banijay Asia.

