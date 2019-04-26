Bank guard arrested for voyeurism by Goa Police

Panaji, April 27 (IANS) A security guard working at a nationalised bank was arrested on Saturday for using a mobile phone to record women using the toilet in the bank premises, police said.

The accused, Subhash Singh, had placed a mobile phone behind a mop to record women using the toilet at the bank premises in Calapur village near Panaji, said Police Inspector in-charge of the Agacaim Police Station, Jivba Dalvi.

“A complaint was received from a woman cashier of a nationalised bank, that when she went to use the washroom in the bank premises she noticed one mobile phone kept hidden behind a mop near the wash basin,” Dalvi told reporters, adding that the guard was posted at the bank just 17 days ago.

The official said that the accused had been arrested under section 354(c) of the Indian Penal Code (voyeurism).

–IANS

