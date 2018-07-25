Bank guard, civilian injured as gunmen try to loot bank in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 27 (IANS) A bank guard and a civilian were injured on Friday when gunmen tried to loot a bank in Kulgam district, police said.

Gunmen forced their entry into the Mohamadpora branch of J&K Bank in Kulgam district with an intention to loot the bank, according to the police.

“The alert bank guard fired to foil the robbery. Gunmen also fired back, resulting in injury to the guard and a civilian.”

The injured guard and civilian were shifted to hospital where doctors said their condition is out of danger.

The attempt to loot the bank has been foiled, a police officer said.

–IANS

