Srinagar, April 19 (IANS) A group of unidentified attackers snatched the weapon of a bank guard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and fled on Thursday, police said.

The unarmed assailants overpowered the guard of a J&K Bank branch in Pinjora village of Shopian and took away his 12-bore, cartridge-firing gun, a police official said.

“Searches have been started to locate the weapon snatchers,” the official said.

–IANS

sq/vd