Bank officer shot dead in Bihar

Patna, May 21 (IANS) A bank officer was shot dead on Monday by unidentified criminals in Bihar’s Jahanabad district, police said.

Alok Chandra, a probationary officer in the Bank of Baroda in Arwal district, was shot dead near Nehalpur village, said a district police officer.

“Chandra was killed when he was on his way to join duty at the bank. He died on the spot,” he added. The bank officer was from Nawada district. He was staying on rent in Jahanabad, some 25 km from his bank branch.

The police have lodged a case and started a probe.

–IANS

