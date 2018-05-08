Bank unions hold protest to demand wage revision

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) held its protests across India on pending wage revision of bank officers and employees after rejecting a “meagre offer of 2 per cent increase” by Indian Banks Association (IBA), a union official said here on Wednesday.

“Nationwide, protest demonstrations were organised on Wednesday in many states against the adamant attitude of Indian Banks Association and the Central government on pending wage revision of bank officers and employees,” All India Bank Officers’ Confederation Assistant General Secretary Sanjay Das said.

He also said such protest demonstrations were also held on Tuesday in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Mahararashtra, Punjab and other place.

“More than 10 lakhs bank officers and employees were participating in the ongoing nationwide protests. In West Bengal, UFBU will observe the protest demonstration on Thursday,” Das said, adding that bank personnel are demanding early and adequate salary hike which should be at par with that of central government employees.

According to him, the UFBU submitted its charter of demands for wage revision in May last year.

“In the last meeting on wage increase held between UFBU and IBA on May 5, 2018, a meagre offer of wage increase of 2 per cent was given. The forum rejected the offer,” Bank Employees Federation of India General Secretary Pradip Biswas said.

Das also said that the Central government has sent several reminders to the IBA since January 2016, to commence the wage negotiations and conclude the same, “but no concrete response was given till date”.

He also alleged the gigantic task of demonetisation was implemented by the bank officers and employees by working day and night on war scale basis, but now the “government is not serious on the pending wage increase of bank staff”.

Asked whether the unions will go for strike, Das said the UFBU would decide the future course of action which includes two days of continuous strike during this month.

–IANS

bdc/vd